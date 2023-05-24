Video: West Ham’s Declan Rice drops biggest hint yet that he’s about to join Bayern Munich

The rumours that Declan Rice could be leaving West Ham United were doing the rounds long before the current 2022/23 Premier League season was coming to its end.
Arsenal appeared to be the strongest candidates with Sky Sports noting their interest, as well of that of Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich.
It’s also believed that the likes of Man United and Chelsea might be interested in the England midfielder at the right price.
However, the player himself now appears to have given the clearest indication of where his future lay.
As he stepped out for training, he addressed the waiting press pack with a ‘Guten morgen’ which is German for ‘good morning.’
