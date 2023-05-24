“We can’t wait” – Danny Welbeck reacts to Brighton achieving Europa League football

Danny Welbeck says that it is an amazing feeling to qualify for European football for the first time in Brighton’s history following a 1-1 draw with Manchester City.

Welbeck and Brighton needed just a point to guarantee them Europa League football for next season and it didn’t start well for them when Phil Foden finished from close range after 25 minutes to give champions City the lead.

However, in true Brighton fashion, the Seagulls didn’t back down and their sheer determination brought them level 13 minutes later when Man of the Match Julio Enciso hit a gorgeous effort into the top right corner past Stefan Ortega in the City goal.

Erling Haaland had a goal ruled out for a shirt pull on Levi Colwill in the second half but that didn’t ruffle any Brighton feathers as they held out for a point to secure Europa League football for next season.

A loss would have seen Roberto De Zerbi’s side needing a result on the final day of the season against fellow European hunters Aston Villa, but now being four points ahead of the Villains with a game left to play, the Seasiders can take their foot off the gas and relax on Sunday.

Post-match to Sky Sports, Welbeck, who has chipped in with seven goals and four assists for Brighton this season, said that in what has been a tough season, to earn a 6th placed-finish is a real achievement.

“It means a lot. We have worked really hard this season. It has been difficult, we’ve had a transition with a new manager coming in and everyone has responded in a brilliant way. To get Europa League football is amazing.”

The 32-year old praised the day-to-day runnings of the club, hinting at the pathway for younger players to come through.

“From top to bottom the club is outstanding. It has some amazing people in it. We want to improve every day as players and people. It is an amazing club for youngsters to come to, to get professional football and play in the first team.

“This club is on the rise and we can’t wait for the Europa League next season.”

When Graham Potter was snatched away by Chelsea in September, there were worries that Brighton would fall back down the table after the Englishman left them 4th in the league, but De Zerbi has worked wonders and proved that if you have a talented team with a good structure, you can achieve anything, no matter the size of the club.