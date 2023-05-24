West Ham and Aston Villa add Leicester City forward to summer shortlist

Leicester City are unlikely to be able to keep hold of Harvey Barnes regardless of whether or not they remain in the Premier League next season.

That’s according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, who claims Barnes, 25, is set for a summer exit from the King Power Stadium.

Despite there being strong interest in the winger during the January transfer window, Leicester City were able to retain the 25-year-old but it now seems to be just a matter of time before the club are forced to part ways with him.

CaughtOffside understands that one of the teams in talks to sign Barnes earlier in the year was Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United, however, the Magpies’ interest has since cooled.

Obviously, relegation to the Championship would mean Leicester City aren’t in such a strong negotiating position, and with West Ham and Aston Villa both believed to have added the Englishman to their shortlists, the Foxes would be wise to brace themselves for a transfer battle for their number seven.

Since being promoted to the Foxes’ senior first-team in 2018, Barnes, who is currently valued at £32m (TM), has scored 44 goals and provided 32 assists in 186 matches in all competitions.