Arne Slot not joining Tottenham as he makes statement on Feyenoord future

Arne Slot has officially confirmed that he will not be leaving Feyenoord to become the new manager of Tottenham, despite various rumours that he’d been a leading candidate for the job.

See below as Dan Kilpatrick of the Evening Standard quotes Slot’s statement, in which he makes it clear that he is looking forward to another season with his current club…

Slot continued: “There is not – and there has not been – transfer conversation and yesterday’s meeting was exclusively for an extension. All talks with the club have always been only in that sense. Looking forward to next season with Feyenoord.” — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) May 25, 2023

This is yet another blow for Tottenham in their search for a new manager, with Slot looking ideal to help take the club forward after such a difficult campaign.

Antonio Conte ended up being sacked by the north London giants, and it’s not yet clear who is going to be in place for next season.

Speaking on YouTube recently, Fabrizio Romano explained that Slot was the frontrunner for the Spurs job, with Julian Nagelsmann falling out of contention for the position.

Slot has worked miracles to win the Eredivisie title with Feyenoord this season, and one imagines he will surely land himself a bigger job at some point in the near future.