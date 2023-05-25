Arsenal and Tottenham set to battle it out for 24-year-old Bundesliga ace

Arsenal and Tottenham are reportedly keen on signing the Bayer Leverkusen defender Edmond Tapsoba.

The 24-year-old has been an important first-team player for the German club this season, and his performances have attracted the attention of the two Premier League clubs.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the German outfit will only sell the talented young defender for a substantial fee and it remains to be seen whether Arsenal or Tottenham are prepared to come forward with an offer.

Arsenal could definitely use defensive reinforcements this summer and Tapsoba would be a quality long-term acquisition. The Gunners struggled in the absence of William Saliba towards the end of the season and they need to add more depth in the department.

Tapsoba has the potential to play for a top Premier League club, and he is likely to improve with coaching and experience. The 24-year-old has all the attributes to develop into a world-class defender.

Meanwhile, Arsenal will face competition from north London rivals, Tottenham. However, Spurs are unlikely to play in the Champions League next year and that could give the Gunners an edge in the transfer race.

In addition to that, Arsenal have more financial resources compared to Tottenham as well.

Premier League clubs are now tracking Edmond Tapsoba ahead of the summer transfer window — he’s one of the CBs to keep an eye on ? #transfers Arsenal and Tottenham scouts have monitored Tapsoba in recent games but the race is absolutely open — Bayer will only sell for huge bid. pic.twitter.com/sRFtFzSYDQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 24, 2023

The Gunners challenged for the league title this year and they will be hoping to compete for major trophies next year as well. They could be a more attractive destination for the player compared to Tottenham.

Tottenham are currently going through a rebuild and they are yet to bring in a permanent manager for the next season.