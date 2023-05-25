Arsenal remain keen on signing the Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old right-back has done quite well for the Turkish outfit and the Gunners are hoping to secure his services during the summer transfer window as per Takvim.

Arsenal have had to use Ben White as the right-back this season, but the former Brighton defender is naturally a centre-back and signing a quality full-back this summer would allow him to operate in his natural position.

Mikel Arteta needs to add more depth to his defence and signing a quality right-back should be a top priority for him.

Boey has shown his quality in the Turkish league and he has the ability to play in the Premier League as well. The 22-year-old will want to take the next step in his career and a move to Arsenal could help him improve further and develop into a better player. He will be competing against world-class attackers in the Premier League and it could accelerate his development.

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal can agree on a deal with Galatasaray in the coming weeks. Apparently, the talented young defender is valued at €25 million (£21.7m). Arsenal certainly have the financial resources to pay up.

The Gunners are one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and they will be an attractive destination for most players. The 22-year-old right-back will be tempted to join them if there is a concrete offer on the table this summer.