Arsenal keen on signing 12-goal Liverpool target who will cost £34.8 million

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Turkish midfielder Orkun Kokcu at the end of the season.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to Liverpool in recent weeks and it seems that Arsenal are keen on securing his services as well as per Record (h/t SportWitness).

The Gunners need to add more quality and depth in the middle of the park and the 22-year-old midfielder will add creativity and goals to the side.

Arsenal have Martin Odegaard as their main playmaker but they need to add more depth to the side.

The Gunners will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next year and Mikel Arteta will have to rotate his squad in order to keep the players fresh. Signing another quality playmaker should be a top priority for Arsenal.

The 22-year-old midfielder won the league with Feyenoord this season and he will be hoping to take the next step in his career. The opportunity to play for a big Premier League club like Arsenal will be an attractive proposition for him.

Kokcu has 12 goals and five assists to his name across all competitions this season and the player is likely to cost around €40 million (£34.8m).

Arsenal certainly have the financial means to pay the reported asking price and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done.

They will face competition from Premier League rivals Liverpool, who are in need of meat will reinforcements as well. However, the Reds are likely to miss out on Champions League qualification and that could give Arsenal an edge in the transfer race.

Liverpool will lose players like Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita in the summer and they will have to replace those players. Kokcu could prove to be a quality long-term acquisition.