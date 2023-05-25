Video: Arsenal new home kit basically confirmed in leaked video clip

Arsenal’s new home kit for the 2023/24 season has basically been confirmed, with a leaked video showing the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Emile Smith Rowe posing in the latest design from Adidas.

The Gunners are in their usual red and white, of course, but with a nice touch of gold and a lack of collar making it a bit different from the design they wore at home this year…

The last official promotion video for the Arsenal 2023/24 Home Kit. Via Adidas Brazil website. [@cdavison_afc] pic.twitter.com/4eGYgXWSsf — Gunners (@Gunnersc0m) May 25, 2023

Arsenal fans may also have noticed that there seems to be a little reference to the Invincibles on this design.

Next season will be 20 years since that memorable unbeaten campaign, and there seems to be a subtle strip of W’s and D’s to show the team’s lack of losses that season.