Jules Kounde has revealed that he has no interest in leaving Barcelona this summer following reports that detailed his desire for a transfer.

Spanish journalist Toni Juanmarti reported two days ago that Kounde was ready to force a move out of Barcelona following his unhappiness at having to play at right-back for most of this season over his preferred position of centre-back.

The Frenchman has made 38 appearances in all competitions this season in his first season at Camp Nou and it’s been a fairly successful one for him, winning the La Liga title in a talented team managed by the club’s former midfielder Xavi.

Kounde has since responded to Juanmarti’s report, shutting down on Twitter any prospect of a move this summer.

“To make it clear: at no time did I ask to leave, so I’m not going anywhere.”

Having snubbed Chelsea in favour of a move to Barcelona last summer, it is no surprise that Kounde has made it clear he does not want to go anywhere, having been a crucial cog in his side’s league success despite having been played in a less favourable position.