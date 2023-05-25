Chelsea are interested in signing the Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

The 36-year-old goalkeeper will be a free agent in the summer and the Blues are hoping to snap him up on a free transfer.

Players like Edouard Mendy have been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge and Chelsea will need a quality replacement.

While Navas is 36, he remains a reliable goalkeeper and he could prove to be a quality short-term acquisition.

The 36-year-old reportedly wants to play in the Premier League and a report from Footmercato claims that Chelsea will face competition from Tottenham.

The Blues certainly have more financial resources compared to their London rivals and they should be able to offer Navas a lucrative contract.

The 110-cap Costa Rican international could be tempted to join a big club like Chelsea. He has played for clubs like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in the past and he knows what it takes to play for an elite club and compete for trophies on a regular basis.

The goalkeeper has won multiple Champions League titles and league titles throughout his career and Chelsea will benefit from his winning experience.

Meanwhile, Mendy has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and he needs to leave the club in order to play regularly. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can find a permanent suitor for the Senegal international and then replace him with the 36-year-old Premier League goalkeeper.