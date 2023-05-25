Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic thinks that he may be sold by Chelsea this summer as his Blues future remains uncertain.

Kovacic is about to enter the last year of his Chelsea contract and with the Blues needing to offload players to make space for some key additions, the Croatian could be in the shop window this summer.

Kovacic’s belief that he could be on his way at the end of the season has been reported by the Evening Standard, who say that the 29-year old could be joined by Ruben Loftus-Cheek as a leaver from Chelsea, the latter reportedly in talks to join AC Milan this summer.

Kovacic has had a bit of a stop-start season this campaign, having to deal with a couple of injuries and his possible exit has been amplified by 90Min‘s recent report that Liverpool are interested in him, with the Reds needing a midfield revamp of their own.

If he does leave Chelsea, Kovacic leaves the club having won a Europa League Champions League, Super Cup and a Club World Cup, not a bad selection of trophies to add to the host of other honours he has claimed throughout his career.