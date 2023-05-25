Chelsea star preparing Stamford Bridge farewell as transfer offer from rivals expected

Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount is reportedly preparing to say his goodbyes at Stamford Bridge this weekend as his future seems to become increasingly clear.

The England international is approaching the final year of his contract with the Blues and it seems that recent talks with Todd Boehly have not led to any formal contract offer, which now seems to be paving the way for a departure, according to the Evening Standard.

The report explains that Chelsea’s incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino has also not spoken with Mount, and that Manchester United are preparing an offer for the 24-year-old, while there is also interest from Liverpool and Arsenal.

Chelsea fans will surely be dismayed by this situation, with Mount looking a star performer on his day and like someone who could really go on and strengthen one of the club’s major rivals.

Mount came through Chelsea’s academy and looked like someone who could go on to become a club legend, but it now seems he could spend his peak years somewhere else.

This seems like gross mismanagement from the west London giants, who have endured a chaotic last year or so after their ownership change, several manager changes, and a scattergun approach in the transfer market that has not yet brought positive results at all.