Crystal Palace keen on 24-year-old right back; he cost €7m in the summer of 2020

Roy Hodgson has done a fantastic job at Crystal Palace since taking over from Patrick Vieira, that it wouldn’t be a surprise to see owner, Steve Parish, offer the 75-year-old a contract extension.

Whether or not the former England manager is still in the role in 2023/24 will only be found out in due course, but in the meantime, the Eagles need to plan for the future.

That inevitably means some outgoings and other players coming in to freshen up the squad.

One of the areas were Palace could improve is in the wing-back areas, and one player of interest, though a right-back by trade, can cover on the left too.

That type of versatility could well be of value to the south Londoners, and he might also be available on the cheap.

Nice star, Jordan Lotomba, who is just 24 years of age and signed for the club for just €7m back in 2020 according to Get Football News France, only has a couple of years left on his current deal and could therefore be a player that owners, INEOS, who are also looking to buy Man United, might be willing to sell for the right price.

More Stories / Latest News Simon Jordan calls Leeds man ‘arrogant’ after meeting him in person One-off action figure of West Ham fan ‘Knollsy’ reaches bids of £6,000 on auction site Leicester in frame to sign Bayern Munich player who is almost certain to leave this summer

Nice-Matin journalist Vincent Menichini was speaking on Gym Tonic and noted that the Premier League outfit and Bundesliga side Wolfsburg appear to be the front runners for his signature at this stage.

With the summer transfer window opening earlier than usual this summer, Palace certainly have plenty of time to get a deal over the line.