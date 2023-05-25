Ex-Barcelona defender Douglas Pereira has been arrested on suspicion of shooting a gun in a car park in Brazil back in April.

This is according to The Sun, who say that the Brazilian was on a boat drinking when the gun-firing incident occurred last month.

Globo Esporte report that Pereira fell out with members who were on the boat with him, before being asked to leave.

The 32 -year old then made his way to a nearby carpark, before shooting a gun in the air which he subsequently disposed of. He was then arrested by police but the gun was not found.

GE also report that the right-back could still face trial despite being released on April 23rd.

Pereira is currently without a club after leaving Besiktas last year, the defender being dubbed as Barcelona’s “ghost signing” after he made just eight appearances in five appearances at Camp Nou between 2014 and 2019.