Ex-Barcelona defender Douglas Pereira has been arrested on suspicion of shooting a gun in a car park in Brazil back in April.

This is according to The Sun, who say that the Brazilian was on a boat drinking when the gun-firing incident occurred last month.

Globo Esporte report that Pereira fell out with members who were on the boat with him, before being asked to leave.

The 32 -year old then made his way to a nearby carpark, before shooting a gun in the air which he subsequently disposed of. He was then arrested by police but the gun was not found.

Pereira (top left) won the Champions League with Barcelona in 2015

GE also report that the right-back could still face trial despite being released on April 23rd.

Pereira is currently without a club after leaving Besiktas last year, the defender being dubbed as Barcelona’s “ghost signing” after he made just eight appearances in five appearances at Camp Nou between 2014 and 2019.

 

