Leicester in frame to sign Bayern Munich player who is almost certain to leave this summer

It’s sure to be a big summer transfer wise for Leicester City, whether they remain in the Premier League or drop down into the Championship after the final games of the season.

As things stand, the Foxes have to beat West Ham United on Sunday to have any hope whatsoever of staying up.

If they manage to fulfil their end of the bargain, then they need both Leeds United and Everton to lose their games against Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth respectively.

It’s a tall order and would be a sad footnote for a side that were Premier League champions just seven years ago.

In any event, it would be remiss of the board of the club, Dean Smith and his staff to not be having discussions about transfer targets given that the summer transfer window opens for business in a little under three weeks time.

To that end, it’s being reported that Leicester are a possible destination for Bayern Munich custodian, Yann Sommer.

According to Kicker (h/t Sportbuzzer), Sommer is almost certain to leave the Bavarian giants thanks to the return to fitness and form of usual Bayern No.1, Manual Neuer.

The 34-year-old was only signed in January as cover for the German international after he sustained an injury on holiday, but has clearly not impressed the club’s paymasters enough to keep him on as a back-up to Neuer.

Whether a stint in the Championship would be of interest to the keeper isn’t clear, but from Leicester’s point of view, they have to remain in the market for experienced players who can get them straight back up again should relegation be confirmed on Sunday.