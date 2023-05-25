Liverpool identify £45m Mount alternative with 9 goals and 13 assists this season

Liverpool are keeping tabs on the RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai.

The 22–year-old Hungarian has been a key player for the German club since joining them and his performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League side.

According to journalist Daniel Nielson, Liverpool could like to make a move to sign the Hungary midfielder as an alternative to Mason Mount. Szoboszlai is likely to cost around £45 million excluding bonuses, and Liverpool certainly have the financial means to get the deal done.

The Hungarian operates as a central attacking midfielder and he will add some much-needed creativity and goals to the Liverpool midfield. He has nine goals and 13 assists to his name across all competitions to season.

The 22-year-old is quite young and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

A move to the Premier League would accelerate his development, and working with a world-class manager like Jurgen Klopp will help him develop further.

Apparently, the midfielder is open to a move to Liverpool, but he is unlikely to force an exit from RB Leipzig. It remains to be seen whether the Premier League giants can agree on a fee with the German club amicably.

Liverpool have dealt with Leipzig in the past when they signed Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate. The two clubs are on reasonably good terms and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can convince them to sell the 22-year-old at the end of the season.