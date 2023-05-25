Benjamin Pavard is reportedly a target for Liverpool this summer with the club having asked about the Frenchman’s availability.

This is according to German outlet Kicker, who say that Liverpool have registered their interest in Pavard ahead of the summer.

The versatile defender is set to enter the last year of his Bayern contract this summer and is thinking about his next step, having won a Champions League, three Bundesligas and a DfB Pokal, to name a few honours he’s picked up in Bavaria.

Since joining Bayern in 2019 from Stuttgart, a year after his impressive World Cup showing for Les Blues, Pavard has made 161 appearances at the Allianz Arena and his performances have allegedly caught the eyes of Newcastle as well, understandable considering the Magpies have qualified for the Champions League.

Pavard has established himself as one of the most impressive fullbacks in Europe over the past few years and adding him to Andrew Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold would raise the level of Liverpool that extra bit further.