The words of Dominik Szoboszlai about his admiration for Jurgen Klopp have reappeared under a month from the opening of the transfer window.

The Reds are in need of some new midfielders this summer and Szoboszlai is the latest player to be linked with the Anfield side.

However, these links haven’t arisen without some underlying connections, with the Hungarian’s words about the German manager from a few years ago being dug up.

Szoboszlai spoke to the Hungarian channel Csisztu (quotes per Liverpool.com) back in 2020 when he was an RB Salzburg player, revealing his admiration for Klopp.

“I really like Klopp. The kind of human being he is. The way he can inspire his players is unbelievable. Even when they have nothing, they can stand up and his players can achieve anything. For me, he is the best manager in the world.”

Generous words there from Szoboszlai, and he’ll hope that Klopp is aware of them so the German can put in a request to the Liverpool hierarchy to move for him this summer.