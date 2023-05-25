Fabrizio Romano provides exciting update on two Liverpool transfer targets

Liverpool are reportedly making Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount one of their priorities for the summer, whilst also advancing on a deal for Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister.

The Reds look in need of a major reshuffle in midfield this summer after a disappointing season which looks set to see them miss out on a place in the top four.

It’s been officially announced that midfield trio James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season, so it makes sense that multiple midfield signings now seem to be on the club’s agenda.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the situation, with Mount and Mac Allister both said to be priorities for Liverpool.

Still, Romano added that incoming Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino wants to keep the England international, so that could complicate things, while he also surely won’t come cheap.

Liverpool would do very well, however, if they could sign these two proven Premier League players to strengthen the main area of weakness in their squad.