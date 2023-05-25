Luke Shaw is confident that Manchester United will spend big and make wise additions to the squad this summer with the club set to go back into the Champions League.

After what was a shaky start to Erik ten Hag’s tenure, Shaw and the Red Devils have turned things around, winning the League Cup, and finding themselves in the FA Cup Final.

They are also one point away from guaranteeing themselves Champions League football for next season and that, coupled with the club’s change in ownership, could see the club make big signings this summer and Shaw, talking to Sky Sports (quotes via the Daily Mail), is confident that squad change will come.

“Like I said before, we have to be challenging for the title with this team. With the direction this manager is going under, I’m sure we’re going to make new signings, big signings this summer.

“Hopefully we can get them done as quickly as possible so they’re in for pre-season.”

The left-back ended with some confident words, saying that the target for the club next season should be to win the two biggest trophies that they’ll be taking part in.

“Our aim for next season has to be winning the Premier League and the Champions League. That’s how we have to think from now on.”

Bold words from Shaw, but from what we’ve seen from United at times this season, there’s no reason why they can’t challenge further next year.