Man United star Antony is a doubt for FA Cup final after being stretchered off against Chelsea

A 2-0 lead at half-time against Chelsea has put Man United in the driving seat for Champions League qualification, however, it will have come at a cost as Antony was stretchered off after an innocuous looking challenge.

Erik ten Hag might not have been too impressed with his side given that the Blues had a number of chances to score at Old Trafford.

On another night the Red Devils might well have been behind at the break but were lucky that Chelsea’s forwards encountered the same problem they’ve had all season, which is not being able to find the back of the net despite some intricate and sharp passing moves.

Antony had been reasonably quiet in the game though looked confident in possession, as could be seen by a move just before his injury where his multiple step overs bamboozled his marker.

As he tried to dart past Trevor Chalobah in a subsequent move, the Brazilian fell awkwardly and it was immediately clear that he was in some pain.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Chelsea left to rue missed chances as Martial puts Man United 2-0 up before half-time ‘I don’t want what is best for Leeds’ – Pundit wants club to be relegated Luke Shaw confident that Manchester United will make big additions to the squad this summer

The stretcher eventually came on and he was taken off of the pitch in tears.

With only nine days to go until the FA Cup final against city rivals, Man City, there’s a strong likelihood that the wide man will have missed his chance to walk out at Wembley in the end of season showpiece.