Man United’s quest for Champions League football will be enhanced by this awful Chelsea stat

Ahead of Man United’s penultimate Premier League game of the 2022/23 season, the Red Devils will be heartened by an incredibly telling Chelsea stat.

Erik ten Hag’s side need just one point to confirm that Champions League football will return to the Theatre of Dreams next season, and that will neatly underscore what’s been a great opening campaign for the Dutchman.

Not to mention the chance to derail Man City’s quest for the treble in the first all-Manchester FA Cup final to be played in just over a week’s time.

The visit of the Blues would normally see one of the Premier League’s classic match-ups, but Chelsea have been poor for the vast majority of the season so far.

Even if they were to win at Old Trafford and again in their final match on Sunday against Newcastle, the best position that Frank Lampard’s side can finish in will be 11th. Lose both and they will finish in 13th if Wolves beat Arsenal.

A win for United is almost guaranteed too it would seem, with one particular stat from Squawka noting that the Blues haven’t won a game against a team that started the match above them in the table since the start of the 2021/22 season.

Chelsea have not won a game in the Premier League against a side starting the day above them since the start of ???? season. Lost 11, drawn 4, won 0. ?#MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/CWgkxTk8q4 — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) May 25, 2023

Frank Lampard’s appointment has been hugely disappointing too.

Since taking over from Graham Potter, he has lost seven of his nine games, winning one and drawing the other, per WhoScored.

The west Londoners quickly need to reverse both stats, and where better to do that than at Old Trafford.