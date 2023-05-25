Manchester and Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Serbian goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

The 23-year-old has been quite impressive for the MLS club New England Revolution and his performances have caught the attention of the two English clubs as per Nogo Mania.

Liverpool need to bring in goalkeeping reinforcements at the end of the season, especially if Caoimhin Kelleher leaves the club.

The 24-year-old goalkeeper needs to leave Liverpool in order to play regular first-team football and he has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

The Reds cannot hope to go into the new season with Alisson Becker as their only reliable goalkeeper and Petrovic could prove to be a quality understudy to the Brazilian international.

Meanwhile, Manchester United need to bring in a quality goalkeeper as well.

Dean Henderson is expected to leave Old Trafford in search of regular playing time and Spanish international David De Gea has not been at his Best.

The 32-year-old remains a quality shot-stopper, but he has other weaknesses in his game that have made it difficult for him to adapt to Erik ten Hag’s style of football. The Dutch manager prefers keepers with impressive distribution skills and David De Gea has not been able to fit in so far.

Furthermore, his contract comes to an end in the summer and he is yet to sign a renewal.

Manchester United will have to dip into the transfer market for a goalkeeper and Petrovic could be a quality long-term acquisition for them.

The 23-year-old Serbian is likely to be tempted if there are big clubs like Liverpool and Manchester United looking to sign him, and it remains to be seen whether he ends up.