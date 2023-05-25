Manchester United keen 24-year-old Premier League ace fighting relegation

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams has been linked with a move away from the club at the end of the season.

It has been a disappointing campaign for Leeds United and they find themselves in the relegation zone heading into the final stretch of the season.

According to a report from Football Insider, Manchester United have been impressed with the performances of the 24-year-old American international and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

Leeds fear that they will not be hold on to their key players if they go down to the championship and Adams could be one of the players on his way out of the club.

Adams has established himself as a key player for Leeds in the Premier League, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United as well. The Red Devils need to add more energy and dynamism in the middle of the park and American International seems like an ideal fit.

He is well-settled in the Premier League and he should be able to make an immediate impact at Old Trafford if the move goes through.

The midfielder joined Leeds in a deal worth around £20 million from RB Leipzig and he could cost in excess of £35 million this summer. Leeds will need the money if they go down to the Championship in the summer and it remains to be seen whether Manchester United are prepared to pay up for the player.