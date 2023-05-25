Manchester United vs Chelsea team news: Three changes for visitors

The team news for Manchester United’s clash with Chelsea is in as the Red Devils need just a point to secure themselves Champions League football.

Erik ten Hag names an unchanged side from the one that started in last weekend’s win over Bournemouth, as Anthony Martial continues upfront, while Marcus Rashford makes a return to the bench after a two-game absence.

? TEAM NEWS ? The Reds name an unchanged XI for #MUNCHE ?#MUFC || #PL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) May 25, 2023

Chelsea meanwhile, makes three alterations from the team that started the 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Sunday, and its youth in for experience, as Carney Chukwuemeka, Myjkhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke come in for Thiago Silva, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Raheem Sterling.

United and ten Hag need only a draw to secure their place in next season’s Champions League, while Chelsea and Frank Lampard need a positive performance to end their season as well as possible, with 11th place the highest they can finish in the table.

The reverse fixture ended 1-1 earlier in the season, offering plenty of drama – will tonight follow the same pattern? KIck-off from Old Trafford is at 20:00 BST.