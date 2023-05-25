Arsenal and Liverpool may reportedly still have some hope in the transfer race for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, despite strong interest from Manchester United.

The England international is attracting plenty of interest at the moment as he nears the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge, and Ben Jacobs has provided an update on the player’s situation on Twitter.

See below as Jacobs explains that Man Utd are expected to make a bid for Mount, but one complication on their side is the fact that the club’s takeover is still not done, with the reporter adding that Arsenal and Liverpool still seem to be monitoring the situation…

Mason Mount situation still open. #MUFC expected to make a bid, but ownership uncertainty complicates matters. #AFC and #LFC across Mount's situation. Mauricio Pochettino wants him to stay. #CFC haven't made a new offer yet, though, and will sell if nothing agreed in next weeks. pic.twitter.com/S0A90GcSct — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 24, 2023

Jacobs adds that all parties want this resolved quickly, but that Mount’s asking price is another complicated factor in all this, as Chelsea seem to be setting a very high price for a player who is on course to be a free agent in a year’s time.

This looks an unpredictable saga and it will be interesting to see where Mount ends up, though it’s clear the 24-year-old could be a fine signing for any of the clubs mentioned.

United would do well to bring in a younger player capable of playing Christian Eriksen’s role in midfield, while Arsenal could also do with replacing some of the ageing members of their midfield, especially as Granit Xhaka looks set to leave, as reported by The Athletic and others.

Liverpool also need to rebuild their midfield after a difficult season, though it remains to be seen if Mount would choose them over United or Arsenal when they’re almost certain to miss out on a place in the Champions League.