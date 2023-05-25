Newcastle linked with a move for 30-year-old Champions League finalist

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle United have managed to secure UEFA Champions League qualification and they are set for an exciting summer transfer window.

According to popular pundit Michael Bridges, names like James Maddison and Marcelo Brozovic are being linked with a move to Newcastle and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can get the deal done.

“I was at Leeds when we signed Rio Ferdinand in the Champions League and that was a huge move with the Champions League money that came in. It will be an interesting summer there, the names I am hearing are Maddison and Brozovic is a big name as well that is getting branded about,” Bridges said on GegenPod.

Brozovic has been a key player for Inter Milan and he could be a quality acquisition for Newcastle. The Magpies need to bring in someone who can control the tempo of the game and recycle possession.

The Croatian international has proven himself at the highest level with his club and country. He will be hoping to win the UEFA Champions League title with Inter Milan this season and he could be keen on a new challenge next year.

Marcelo Brozovic could leave Inter Milan this summer
More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle offered the chance to sign versatile South American attacker
Tottenham offer job to 50-year-old manager who was sacked in April
Tottenham lining up a £21.7 million move for 24-year-old defender

The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League could be an attractive option. Newcastle are an ambitious club with enormous resources and Brozovic could be tempted to join them.

The Croatian is hugely experienced and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League next season.

More Stories Marcelo Brozovic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.