Newcastle United have managed to secure UEFA Champions League qualification and they are set for an exciting summer transfer window.

According to popular pundit Michael Bridges, names like James Maddison and Marcelo Brozovic are being linked with a move to Newcastle and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can get the deal done.

“I was at Leeds when we signed Rio Ferdinand in the Champions League and that was a huge move with the Champions League money that came in. It will be an interesting summer there, the names I am hearing are Maddison and Brozovic is a big name as well that is getting branded about,” Bridges said on GegenPod.

Brozovic has been a key player for Inter Milan and he could be a quality acquisition for Newcastle. The Magpies need to bring in someone who can control the tempo of the game and recycle possession.

The Croatian international has proven himself at the highest level with his club and country. He will be hoping to win the UEFA Champions League title with Inter Milan this season and he could be keen on a new challenge next year.

The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League could be an attractive option. Newcastle are an ambitious club with enormous resources and Brozovic could be tempted to join them.

The Croatian is hugely experienced and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League next season.