Lucas Moura is set to leave Tottenham Hotspur on a free transfer at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Brazilian will not sign an extension with the London club and he is looking to join a club where he will get ample first-team opportunities.

Moura had fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham this season and a move away from the London club will be ideal for him.

According to reports, Newcastle have been offered the opportunity to sign the player on a free transfer.

The Magpies could certainly use more depth and quality in the attacking areas, and Moura would be a superb acquisition. The 30-year-old is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact.

Furthermore, he is versatile enough to play in a number of attacking positions and he could prove to be an asset for Eddie Howe.

The report further states that the player would be excited to join up with Bruno Guimarães and Joelinton at Newcastle. Signing a player of his quality on a free transfer could prove to be a major bargain for the Magpies.