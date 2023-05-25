Tottenham Hotspur are keeping tabs on the Danish defender Victor Nelsson.

The 24-year-old has done an impressive job since his move to Galatasaray and his performances have caught the attention of the London club as per Takvim.

The defender is reportedly valued at €25 million (£21.7m) and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham follow up on their interest for the concrete bid.

Tottenham need to bring in defensive reinforcements this summer and the 24-year-old Danish defender could prove to be a quality acquisition.

Nelsson will be tempted to move to the Premier League if there is an opportunity ahead of him and Tottenham are certainly a big club that will be an attractive destination.

Cristian Romero is the only reliable defender at the club right now and Tottenham must look to bring in a reliable partner for him. Spurs will have to improve defensively if they want to get back into the top four and compete for trophies.

Signing the 24-year-old for a €25 million fee could prove to be a bargain in the long run. Nelsson certainly has the potential to succeed in the Premier League and he is young enough to improve and develop as a defender.

Galatasaray are unlikely to turn down a move for Nelsson if their valuation of the player is met and Tottenham certainly have the finances to pay for €25 million for the defender.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. Spurs will need to appoint a permanent manager first, before they can bring in new signings.