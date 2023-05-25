Tottenham have reportedly offered Brendan Rodgers the opportunity to manage them.
The 50-year-old was in charge of Leicester City earlier this season but he was sacked in April following a series of disappointing results.
Leicester City currently find themselves fighting for their survival in the Premier League. On the other hand, Rodgers is currently without a job, and it remains to be seen whether he is ready to take over at Tottenham in the summer.
The North London giants were keen on a move for the Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, who has recently won the league title with the Dutch club. However, the manager is keen on continuing at Feyenoord beyond this summer.
It seems that Rodgers is an alternative to the 44-year-old as per Football Transfers.
A report from Football Transfers claims that former Barcelona and Spanish national team manager, Luis Enrique is on the standby if Rodgers does not take the job.
Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte earlier this season and they will have to bring in a quality replacement for the Italian manager. Former midfielder Ryan Mason is currently in charge of the first team on an interim basis.
It has been a disappointing season for Tottenham and they are set to miss out on Champions League qualification. They need to bring in a manager who will send out a statement regarding their ambition as a club. A quality manager could help Spurs attract top players and he would also help convince key players like Harry Kane to stay at the club.
It will be interesting to see how the Tottenham fans react to the appointment of Rodgers if it goes through. The 50-year-old did an impressive job at Leicester City prior to this season and he has impressed at clubs like Swansea, Liverpool and Celtic in the past.
Why would Spurs want other teams failed, cast-offs?
This cannot be true, please. It can only be true if Rogers is the cheap option and is willing to be the fall guy when Levy renages on promises made. If Slot was going to cost a total of £15 million which Spurs considered too much, etc, just remember how much ENIC paid in bonuses to its board for the success last year, HA HA HA. My only hope is that this is all a charade and Poch actually joins Spurs as part of a William pay back.
Stop going to games is only way to change the way levy n co run the club but fans keep turning up nomatter what is happening our favs r joke our club is a joke I said it will be the cheapest option n a yes man n Rogers is that man levy doesn’t want another manger that will stand up to him the fans r letting levy n enic do what they want with our club we’re a sporting/entertainment hub n it’s always what levy n Lewis want as if we do crap on pitch the rest of the other sports etc that rent the staduim will help balance books n the playing squad will see none of it but levy n enic will singing levy out doesn’t work has never work n never will work boycotting everything spurs is only thing that will get change it’s that simple
A bit of success with Celtic , but they have nobody to compete with up there. Had a stint at Liverpool , got the chop, had a stint at Leicester , got the chop. I don’t think he is the answer. The problem starts at the top with Levy , a poor board of directors and a bunch of poor over rated , non premiership quality players., but how do you get rid of these deadwood players , unless you let them go on the cheap and start from scratch again.
Agree about the Willian payback. However, MoPo doesn’t seem likely to return to the club, does he? Spurs weren’t doing especially well the year that MoPo was fired, were they?
Rodgers doesn’t excite me. Slot not so much either. I was certainly hoping that Nagelsmann was going to take the job.
Fair comment about MoPo’s last year but can you remember what Levy promised straight after the euro final.”to fully support the strength in the squad”
MoPo told Levy where the squad needed building up but Levy went for the usual cheap options………….
Potter would be my choice but sadly he is too intelligent to work for Levy ,unless he is looking for a good pay off
Every manager is a cast off at some point, no? 😬
This comment too hard to read. Ever heard of punctuation?
Players are much harder to get rid off than managers. Players agents were the worst things to happen to football.