Tottenham have reportedly offered Brendan Rodgers the opportunity to manage them.

The 50-year-old was in charge of Leicester City earlier this season but he was sacked in April following a series of disappointing results.

Leicester City currently find themselves fighting for their survival in the Premier League. On the other hand, Rodgers is currently without a job, and it remains to be seen whether he is ready to take over at Tottenham in the summer.

The North London giants were keen on a move for the Feyenoord manager Arne Slot, who has recently won the league title with the Dutch club. However, the manager is keen on continuing at Feyenoord beyond this summer.

It seems that Rodgers is an alternative to the 44-year-old as per Football Transfers.

A report from Football Transfers claims that former Barcelona and Spanish national team manager, Luis Enrique is on the standby if Rodgers does not take the job.

Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte earlier this season and they will have to bring in a quality replacement for the Italian manager. Former midfielder Ryan Mason is currently in charge of the first team on an interim basis.

It has been a disappointing season for Tottenham and they are set to miss out on Champions League qualification. They need to bring in a manager who will send out a statement regarding their ambition as a club. A quality manager could help Spurs attract top players and he would also help convince key players like Harry Kane to stay at the club.

It will be interesting to see how the Tottenham fans react to the appointment of Rodgers if it goes through. The 50-year-old did an impressive job at Leicester City prior to this season and he has impressed at clubs like Swansea, Liverpool and Celtic in the past.