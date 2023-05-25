Tottenham Hotspur were heavily linked with the Feyenoord manager Arne Slot in recent weeks.

The 44-year-old has helped the Dutch club win the league title this season and his progressive approach has attracted a lot of praise.

He was expected to take over as the permanent replacement for Antonio Conte, but the manager has now confirmed that he will continue at the Dutch club.

BREAKING: Arne Slot says he is STAYING at Feyenoord amid interest from Tottenham. ? pic.twitter.com/mc2OKcY7GD — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 25, 2023

Tottenham Hotspur are now looking at potential alternatives and journalist Miguel Delaney claims that the Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is reportedly on Tottenham’s radar.

The 57-year-old has done an impressive job since taking over at Celtic and he has helped the Scottish club win two back-to-back league titles.

Tottenham now strongly considering Ange Postecoglou, who is seen as one of main candidates, story up soon. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) May 25, 2023

Postecoglou’s attacking approach could prove to be a major hit at Tottenham, and it remains to be seen whether the north London giants can finalise his appointment in the coming weeks.

The 57-year-old manager has certainly proven his pedigree in Scotland, and he will be hoping to take the next step in his career now. A move to Tottenham would be a step up for him, and he will be determined to prove himself in the Premier League.

Postecoglou has the experience and the quality to manage in the Premier League, and he could certainly help improve Tottenham. The north London giants have an impressive squad at their disposal and there is no reason why they cannot compete for trophies with a couple of intelligent additions.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are ready to back their manager during the transfer market and help him rebuild the squad into a competitive unit.