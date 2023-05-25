Transfer news: Mount is Liverpool priority, Osimhen’s mammoth asking price, Arsenal & Spurs chasing Bundesliga star & more

Good morning and welcome to the latest edition of the Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe for this and more exclusive content straight to your inbox!

AC Milan

AC Milan will unveil goalkeeper Marco Sportiello as a new signing in June. A verbal agreement was reached in February and he’s now set to join on a free transfer to come in as backup to Mike Maignan.

Ajax

Talks are ongoing between Ajax and midfield wonderkid Silvano Vos to sign a new contract. He’s a big talent from the academy and is being followed by big clubs in Europe. The player’s preference for now is to succeed at Ajax instead of moving to other important clubs who are showing an interest.

Arsenal

Arsenal’s latest proposal to Reiss Nelson is for a contract valid until June 2027 plus one year option. A short term deal was also discussed and then rejected weeks ago. Talks are now ongoing over a long term deal — but Nelson has bids from Italy, England and France.

Arsenal and Tottenham scouts have monitored Edmond Tapsoba in recent games but the race is absolutely open — Bayer Leverkusen will only sell for huge bid, but he looks like one to watch in this summer’s market.

Arsenal could sell as many as 14 players this summer, including Nicolas Pepe (Football London)

Aston Villa

Douglas Luiz: “I believe in the Aston Villa project, so that’s why I decided to stay. It’s exciting to be a part of this new era. Why wouldn’t I stay? Everything is going well. But in football, everything happens quite quickly.”

Barcelona

Jordi Alba leaves Barcelona. Spanish left back will part ways with the club — it’s over after many years together. Alba will try new chapter as free agent. Alba leaves Barca to help the club though their difficult financial situation. Xavi and Laporta let him decide as he deserved that.

Bayern Munich

Napoli want as much as €150m for Victor Osimhen. This is too expensive for Bayern Munich, and so they are targeting Randal Kolo Muani instead.

Borussia Dortmund

Official, confirmed. Mats Hummels has signed new deal at Borussia Dortmund as expected.

He said: “I’m ready to give my best for this club as always.”

Borussia director Sebastian Kehl on Jude Bellingham: “In terms of bids, there’s still nothing on the table. There are rumours, but there’s nothing on the table.”

Real Madrid always planned to submit an official bid for Bellingham after this week to respect Dortmund in the Bundesliga title race.

Brighton

No concrete or fresh talks on between Brighton and Shakhtar Donetsk for Mykola Matvienko, it’s not something close or advanced at this stage. No negotiations after €16m bid turned down last January.

Brighton are currently not working on Davide Frattesi deal despite the recent reports.

De Zerbi confirms: “For sure Frattesi’s a top player but we need different characteristics.”

De Zerbi: “I hope Levi Colwill can play with us next year, but it’s the decision of Chelsea. He’s a top player for us. Robert Sanchez? I can’t do anything. If he wants (to stay next season), for sure, but I decide the first XI.”

Chelsea

Chelsea still want more than £80m for Mason Mount, with a contract extension now looking unlikely despite Mauricio Pochettino’s efforts. He’s a priority target for Liverpool, while Manchester United also want him, and Arsenal could be there too.

Following conversation between coach and player, a mutual decision has been made for Raheem Sterling to sit out the upcoming internationals. Sterling will focusing on recuperating his body in preparation for the upcoming season. Raheem is still very much a part of Gareth Southgate’s plans.

Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi: “I hope Levi Colwill can play with us next year, but it’s the decision of Chelsea. He’s a top player for us.”

Fulham

Tony Khan confirms plan for Marco Silva to stay: “I am very positive about Marco staying, he is very happy at Fulham and all of us are very happy with him. We want that to continue, hopefully for a very long time.”

Inter Milan

Alessandro Bastoni on new long term deal: “I feel very good here at Inter, I’m on the same page with the club. I think we will continue together, the new deal is close.”

Bastoni’s new contract will be signed soon — valid until June 2028 for €5m net per season plus add-ons.

Hakan Calhanoglu will sign new deal in the next days — it’s all done and sealed, contract will be valid until June 2027.

“There’s an agreement in principle, I’m so happy to continue here,” he told Sky.

Juventus

Juventus have offered Adrien Rabiot a new contract, but it looks unlikely that he’ll decide to stay at the club amid interest from Manchester United, while Bayern Munich also like the player.

No changes on Leandro Paredes and Angel Di Maria future. Both expected to leave Juventus at the end of the current season. Paredes will return to PSG but he will be allowed to leave, he’s on the market. Di Maria will explore options as free agent.

Liverpool

Liverpool are advancing on the Alexis Mac Allister deal, but the situation of Mason Mount also remains a priority for the Reds. It looks difficult for Chelsea to extend Mount’s contract, even though Mauricio Pochettino would like to keep him. One issue that makes the deal complicated is that Chelsea will insist on really important money to let him go, especially to another Premier League club.