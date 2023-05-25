Things went from bad to worse for Frank Lampard’s Chelsea as Man United’s Bruno Fernandes firstly won a penalty before calmly converting it himself.

In the first-half, the Blues had missed plethora of chances which would’ve at least made the scoreline more respectable.

As it was, they suffered from the same problem as they had all season and that’s not putting the ball in the net.

In the second-half, they really only had themselves to blame as the Red Devils consistently carved them open.

Their third came from the spot and Bruno couldn’t have taken it any more calmly.

FERNANDES MAKES IT THREE! ? After winning the penalty he calmly converts from the spot… pic.twitter.com/9DqTP50gBA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 25, 2023

Bruno Fernandes SCORES!! Bruno Fernandes with a Penalty Goal vs. Chelsea FC WATCH EVERY GOAL ? https://t.co/2w98QqBb5v#PL #PremierLeague pic.twitter.com/fxPNjYTexi — fuboTVCanada ?? (@fuboTVCanada) May 25, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and fuboTV