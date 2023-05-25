Video: Casemiro heads Man United into the lead as Chelsea defence go missing

It didn’t take long for Man United to open the scoring against Chelsea, and just as at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season, it was Casemiro scoring a header to send the Red Devils fans delirious.

The Blues had given away a free-kick in a reasonably good position as far as the hosts were concerned, and once the dead ball was floated in, the Brazilian was allowed to waltz into a non-existent back line and plant his free header beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga.

More Stories / Latest News ‘Have done a lot for me’ – Chelsea’s Levi Colwill hints at where he wants to play next season Video: Frank Lampard throws his Chelsea players under the bus again Jose Mourinho blames ‘Mr Levy club’ for lack of feeling towards Tottenham

Not the start that Frank Lampard’s side had wanted, more so given that they had probably been the brighter side to that point.

CASEMIRO!! ? The Brazilian scores against Chelsea for the second time this season! ?? pic.twitter.com/dgWSxmdjIA — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 25, 2023

For the second week in a row, Casemiro opens the scoring early for Manchester United! ?: @Peacock | #MUNCHE pic.twitter.com/PyYpartsQF — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) May 25, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and Peacock/NBC Sports Soccer