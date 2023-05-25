Video: Casemiro heads Man United into the lead as Chelsea defence go missing

It didn’t take long for Man United to open the scoring against Chelsea, and just as at Stamford Bridge earlier in the season, it was Casemiro scoring a header to send the Red Devils fans delirious.

The Blues had given away a free-kick in a reasonably good position as far as the hosts were concerned, and once the dead ball was floated in, the Brazilian was allowed to waltz into a non-existent back line and plant his free header beyond Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Not the start that Frank Lampard’s side had wanted, more so given that they had probably been the brighter side to that point.

Pictures from Sky Sports and Peacock/NBC Sports Soccer

