Video: Chelsea left to rue missed chances as Martial puts Man United 2-0 up before half-time

Chelsea FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

With Man United needing only a point to guarantee themselves Champions League football next season, Anthony Martial’s second goal for the Red Devils against Chelsea just before half-time has given them a cushion towards ensuring the right outcome.

The Blues certainly had chances to score, but just as they’ve found on so many previous occasions this season, the players can’t put the ball in the net.

More Stories / Latest News
‘I don’t want what is best for Leeds’ – Pundit wants club to be relegated
Luke Shaw confident that Manchester United will make big additions to the squad this summer
West Ham in frame to sign two Everton players if they are relegated

Casemiro had opened the scoring early on with a header, and it was the Brazilian that played in Jadon Sancho to set up Martial for the second.

Pictures from Sky Sports and fuboTV

More Stories Anthony Martial Casemiro Jadon Sancho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.