Video: Chelsea left to rue missed chances as Martial puts Man United 2-0 up before half-time

With Man United needing only a point to guarantee themselves Champions League football next season, Anthony Martial’s second goal for the Red Devils against Chelsea just before half-time has given them a cushion towards ensuring the right outcome.

The Blues certainly had chances to score, but just as they’ve found on so many previous occasions this season, the players can’t put the ball in the net.

Casemiro had opened the scoring early on with a header, and it was the Brazilian that played in Jadon Sancho to set up Martial for the second.

Casemiro ?? Sancho ?? Martial! ? The goal to seal Champions League qualification for Manchester United? pic.twitter.com/kJ1fHiet8G — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 25, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports and fuboTV