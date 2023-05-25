(Video) Emotional Alexis Mac Allister looks on at Brighton fans after draw against Manchester City

Watch Alexis Mac Allister produce a look of sadness as he heads towards the jubilant Brighton fans after the club qualified for the Europa League.

Brighton drew 1-1 with Manchester City this evening to confirm a 6th-placed finish and thus qualify for the Europa League, the first time in history that European football will be coming to the Amex.

However, a host of Brighton have put themselves in the shop window ahead of the summer as a result of their performances this season, none more so than Mac Allister, who has enjoyed the best season of his career, scoring 12 and assisting three in all competitions this season, and also adding a World Cup to his CV as he played a crucial part in Argentina’s road to glory in Qatar.

And after the City game this evening, the 24-year old had the look of a man who felt that he may have played his last home game for the club, cutting an emotional figure as he made his way over to the Brighton fans.

A final goodbye for Alexis Mac Allister at Brighton? ? pic.twitter.com/qAvKjCHFtf — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 24, 2023

Heavily linked with Liverpool in the past week, with Fabrizio Romano claiming personal terms are almost agreed upon between club and player, Brighton’s clash with Aston Villa on the league’s final day this Sunday could well be the end of Mac Allister’s Brighton journey and if he does leave, Seagulls fans will be forever grateful for his contributions to a record-breaking season for the club.