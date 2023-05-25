Video: Frank Lampard throws his Chelsea players under the bus again

If there’s one thing that really stands out about Frank Lampard, it’s an incredible lack of self-awareness, and the Chelsea manager was at it again live on Sky Sports, throwing his players under the bus as the club awaits the official appointment of Mauricio Pochettino.

Asked what he thought the new manager would have to look forward to upon his arrival at the club, Lampard noted a few things which included the fact that levels had been dropped and, effectively, basic standards hadn’t been adhered to.

Whilst much of the issues at the club pre-date Lampard, his habit of seemingly absolving himself from any blame whatsoever is awful.

"I think there are a lot of basics, standards and ethics that have dropped down a level." ? Chelsea interim head coach Frank Lampard offers his thoughts on what the next permanent manager will need to address…? pic.twitter.com/cu4PeKP91h — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 25, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports