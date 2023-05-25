Video: Frank Lampard throws his Chelsea players under the bus again

Chelsea FC
Posted by

If there’s one thing that really stands out about Frank Lampard, it’s an incredible lack of self-awareness, and the Chelsea manager was at it again live on Sky Sports, throwing his players under the bus as the club awaits the official appointment of Mauricio Pochettino.

Asked what he thought the new manager would have to look forward to upon his arrival at the club, Lampard noted a few things which included the fact that levels had been dropped and, effectively, basic standards hadn’t been adhered to.

More Stories / Latest News
Jose Mourinho blames ‘Mr Levy club’ for lack of feeling towards Tottenham
Manchester United vs Chelsea team news: Three changes for visitors
Barcelona defender clears up speculation following departure rumours

Whilst much of the issues at the club pre-date Lampard, his habit of seemingly absolving himself from any blame whatsoever is awful.

Pictures from Sky Sports

More Stories Frank Lampard

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.