Video: Joao Felix fires in spectacular consolation for Chelsea at Man United

Though it meant nothing in the grand scheme of things, Joao Felix’s spectacular goal for Chelsea at Man United will have at least given the travelling support something to shout about.

After picking the ball up by the halfway line, the Portuguese just ran directly at the Red Devils defence and then unleashed a low drive which David De Gea could get nowhere near.

It was just about the best thing any Chelsea player did all night in another embarrassing defeat for Frank Lampard and his troops.

Pictures from Canal+ and fuboTV