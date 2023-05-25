Video: Marcus Rashford hits 30th of the season and Man United’s fourth against Chelsea

Things have got embarrassing for Chelsea at Old Trafford with Marcus Rashford bagging Man United’s fourth and his 30th of the season.

The striker becomes the first Red Devils player to hit the mark since Robin van Persie in 2012/13, the last season in which Man United won the Premier League.

It was an avoidable goal as far as the visitors were concerned, with Wesley Fofana missing his tackle and Kepa Arrizabalaga not being able to hold Rashford’s initial shot.

In the end he was virtually on the goal line when he scored, and Old Trafford rose as one to acclaim him.

