Video: Young Leeds and England U20 star scores spectacular goal against Uruguay

Anyone connected with Leeds United will be delighted with what they witnessed from young Darko Gyabi against Uruguay for England during the U20 World Cup.

Receiving the ball on the Three Lions left side and despite having three players in close proximity, Gyabi weaved his way through and unleashed an unstoppable shot into the opposite corner.

It put England 3-1 up in the game, and coming as it did in injury time, it was the perfect time to score and put the game to bed.