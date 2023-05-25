West Ham in frame to sign two Everton players if they are relegated

At one stage of the current Premier League campaign, West Ham appeared to be in danger of being relegated given that they couldn’t seem to buy a win from anywhere.

Fortunately for all concerned, David Moyes managed to ensure the team got the points they required thanks to a late season mini-revival.

The same can’t be said for Everton who have endured an horrific 2022/23 season.

With a new stadium being built in the Liverpool docks area, the Toffees really need to remain an English top-flight side, but they’ve looked anything but for long periods of the current campaign.

They go into the final game of the season knowing that their immediate future is in their own hands, though that’s also no guarantee of success.

Were Everton unable to beat Bournemouth and both Leeds United and Leicester City win their games against Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United respectively, they would fall through the trap door at the last possible moment with no hope of a reprieve.

Should that precise situation occur, then it would be expected that a number of first-team stars would leave the Goodison Park outfit.

Two of those will interest the Hammers according to Ex-WHU Employee who was speaking on the West Ham Way podcast.

“There is also some interest in Jordan Pickford and Amadou Onana should Everton drop,” he said.

“As well as the likes of Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia from Southampton and Jack Harrison from Leeds.

”We are also looking at a few young players who are on the fringes of top clubs such as Cole Palmer at Manchester City and Reiss Neilson of Arsenal.”

Sean Dyche’s men will almost certainly feel the pressure and Sunday will be the time for his charges to stand up and be counted.

The future of their club depends on one big performance.