West Ham star Jarrod Bowen gushes over birth of twins with Love Island winner Dani Dyer

With West Ham having saved themselves from relegation and earned themselves a spot in the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina, it’s already been a reasonable season for the club and players.

Notwithstanding some awful domestic performances in the Premier League, the Hammers live to fight another day in the English top-flight, and if they can secure European glory in Prague, it will cement the current crop of stars in the club’s illustrious history.

They’ll join those who won the 1964, 1975 and 1980 FA Cup finals, the winners of the 1965 European Cup Winners’ Cup and also the ‘team of ’86’ who, to date, have the record of the highest ever finish in West Ham history which was third in the old First Division.

Away from football, one current star has something much more significant to celebrate and, according to Jarrod Bowen’s Instagram story, the birth of his twin girls with Love Island winner Dani Dyer has meant he’s had the best week of his life.

It’s often forgotten that these highly paid Premier League stars have a private life away from the game.

In this social media age, the privacy has all but disappeared, and Bowen appeared happy enough to share snaps of his two newborn daughters who entered the world on Monday.

With only one game left of the current season, the player will be able to spend some much needed time with his new family before getting ready for the slog of pre-season later in the summer.