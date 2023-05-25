Wrexham owners set to change name of club’s stadium through sponsorship deal

Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are set to change the name of the club’s stadium after agreeing a new sponsorship deal.

Since the club’s inception in 1864, their stadium has been known as the Racecourse Ground – with it also being the oldest international football ground in the world – but from next season, it’s going to have a slightly different ring to it.

With the club’s promotion to League 2 has come a new sponsorship deal and the famous Racecourse Ground will, from July 1st, be known as the SToK Racecourse.

SToK is a coffee company in the USA and is one of the fastest-growing coffee outlets in the country.

The stadium’s name change is a big one in terms of the club’s history, but spokespeople from the club have confirmed that the decision was made in conjunction with the club’s advisory board, which some of the club’s supporters are a part of.