Zinedine Zidane has reportedly turned down a mega-money offer from Al Nassr to become their new manager from next season.

This is according to FootMercato, who say that Zidane was their choice to replace Rudi Garcia, who was sacked by Al Nassr in April.

But the Saudi side have seen their ridiculously ambitious offer for Zidane turned down, with his head not being turned by their two-year, €150million offer.

Zidane has been out of management since 2021, when he ended his second stint as Real Madrid boss and it seems he’ll be away from the dugout for a little while longer after turning down this monster offer from the Middle East.

Al Nassr fans may be a little upset at this rejection, with them missing out on the chance to see Zidane reunited with his former player Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored 14 goals in 18 games for the Saudi League side.

Nevertheless, Zidane has turned down an offer not many others would and Al Nassr will have to move onto their next target as a result.