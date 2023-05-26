Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old will be a free agent in the summer and the Gunners are hoping to secure his services.

It is no secret that Arsenal will have to bring in more quality and depth in the middle of the park and they have been linked with players like Declan Rice as well. A report from Fichajes claims that Rabiot is one of the names on their wishlist this summer.

The French international has been a key player for club and country and he could improve Arsenal in the midfield.

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his career right now and he could make an immediate impact in English football. Rabiot has the technical and physical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could be the ideal partner for Thomas Partey at the base of Arsenal’s midfield.

The 28-year-old is a reliable passer and he will help out defensively as well. Furthermore, Rabiot can chip in with goals. He has scored 11 goals across all competitions for the Italian club this season.

He was a key player for his country in the recently concluded World Cup and he helped France reach the finals of the competition.

There is no doubt that the 28-year-old has the ability to succeed at a top club like Arsenal and signing a player of his ability and experience on a free transfer could prove to be a masterstroke from the Londoners.