Agbonlahor says quality player with more PL goals than Jesus and Son wants to join West Ham

Despite enduring an horrific 2022/23 Premier League season, David Moyes’ West Ham can look forward to another in the English top-flight after a late season rally, and they still have a Europa Conference League final to boot.

What once looked like almost certain relegation given the Hammers lack of form has ended in the best possible way for the Scot and his charges.

One team that are reliant on results elsewhere keeping them up as well as having to win their final fixture against the east Londoners are Leicester City.

The Foxes need Everton to lose at home to Bournemouth to give them any hope of staying up as long as they get the three points at home on Sunday.

One of Leicester’s players, Harvey Barnes, has been linked with a switch to West Ham by talkSPORT’s Gabby Agbonlahor.

Speaking on the talkSPORT Breakfast Show, h/t HITC, the former Aston Villa man believes that European football will be a real draw for the 25 year old.

“West Ham could be playing Europa League next season,” he said. “That could be a big-draw for Harvey Barnes to play in Europe.”

It isn’t a bad shout in truth, as the Hammers definitely need to bring in some new faces to freshen things up.

In Barnes, they would have a youthful and exuberant exponent of the game who loves to get involved and in amongst the goals.

Per WhoScored, he has more goals from attacking midfield that Arsenal and Tottenham strikers, Gabriel Jesus and Son-Heung min, not to mention a decent passing range.

The only stumbling block to any potential switch could be the fee that Leicester may require for his services.