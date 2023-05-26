Concern for Antony as Man United worry attacker has suffered reoccurring ankle injury

Manchester United are fearful wide-attacker Antony has suffered a reoccurring ankle injury.

That’s according to a recent report from BBC Sport, who claims the Red Devils are concerned the South American has encountered the same injury which kept him out for his final eight weeks at Ajax.

Antony, 23, started against Chelsea at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday night, and although Manchester United put in a great performance which saw them thump the Londoners 4-1 and secure their place in the Champions League next season, their celebrations were dampened by Antony’s first-half injury.

Sandwiched between Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah, the tricky South American was seen writhing in agony and clutching at his lower leg.

Despite the game initially not being stopped, referee Stuart Atwell was forced to bring play back after the 23-year-old failed to get up. Manchester United’s medical team were consequently called on and the winger stretchered off with Marcus Rashford subbed on in his place after just 29 minutes.

The biggest concern for the Red Devils and the player will be whether or not he will recover in time to feature in next month’s FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City.

And speaking to reporters after the game about the former Ajax attacker’s potentially season-ending injury, manager Erik Ten Hag, as quoted by the Mirror, said: “Everyone has seen him come off, but I don’t know how he is. I can tell you that it’s serious, but we have to wait a minimum of 24 hours and then we’ll know more about the status of his injury.”