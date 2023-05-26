Arsenal on alert as Real Madrid star with 17 trophy wins rejects final contract offer

It isn’t often that players with experience at the highest levels of the game come onto the market for free, but that’s precisely the situation with one Real Madrid star that has won an incredible 17 trophies in his time at the Spanish giants.

With no transfer fee to speak of, the player in question clearly becomes a hugely attractive proposition to any interested parties.

How Los Blancos have let things get to this point for Marco Asensio isn’t clear, but the 27-year-old has declined their final offer of a new contract and will leave the club in the summer according to The Athletic (subscription required).

For a player in his supposed peak years, that’s unforgivable for a club such as Real, but it suggests that they have other players in mind for Asensio’s position.

The Spaniard hasn’t been a regular starter for the side for some while now, but their loss could well be Arsenal’s gain.

Back in March The Sun reported that the Gunners had held transfer talks with the player albeit there was a belief at that point that he would prefer a move to Barcelona.

Given the Catalan outfit’s apparent financial issues, such a switch would appear unlikely, leaving Mikel Arteta in the box seat to make a move.

Asensio’s skill set and incredible accuracy when shooting would be a huge asset for the Gunners and it remains to be seen if any deal can be sealed.