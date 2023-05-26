Bruno Fernandes proves incredible winning-mentality in season assessment

Bruno Fernandes does not believe Manchester United’s season can be considered a ‘success’ despite the club lifting at least one major trophy, as well as qualifying for the Champions League.

The Manchester United midfielder has played an integral role in the Red Devils’ season, which has already included lifting the Carabao Cup, as well as having an FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City to play next month.

Taking Harry Maguire’s place as the side’s captain during the games the Englishman has not been called upon, Fernandes, 28, has proven time and time again that he is skipper-material.

And it isn’t just on the field that the Portugal international has led by example. Off it, Fernandes has continually reaffirmed the club’s desire to get back to the pinnacle of the sport.

During a recent interview with ESPN, where he gave his thoughts on how the team’s campaign has gone, Manchester United’s much-loved number eight, said: “It’s a positive season, not successful because success is different for this club and for us players it has to be too.

“We did win a trophy. We got into the top four. Now we have another final but whatever happened in that final will not change anything about the season we have done. After we couldn’t fight anymore for the league title we had to fight for our top four and we did it.

“We are really happy to be in the Champions League next season. But obviously, it’s kind of an obligation for this club to be in these positions.”

Manchester United, as fans know, will play in next season’s Champions League, but still needing several additions in order to take the side to the next level, manager Erik Ten Hag must now work out which players to pursue during the summer transfer window.

And according to widespread reports recently, two players at the top of the Dutchman’s wishlist are Tottenham’s Harry Kane and Chelsea’s Mason Mount.