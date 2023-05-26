Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo is reportedly a priority target for Chelsea and the Blues will look to sign him early on in the transfer window.

According to a report from Give Me Sport, the 21-year-old midfielder has impressed Chelsea with his performances and the Blues will look to secure his services this summer.

Chelsea are set for talks with Brighton early on in the summer transfer window and they are looking to find out what it would take to sign the 21-year-old midfielder.

Simon Phillips said to GMS: “I think early in the window we will see Chelsea seek guidance from Brighton over what it is going to take to sign Moisés Caicedo. I can’t be sure yet that they make the offer, but that’s what the first step will be, understanding exactly what the expected terms will be and to get a feel for how quickly things can move forward. ADVERTISING “Chelsea do not want to waste any time with their business. [Mauricio] Pochettino needs a settled squad for pre-season as much as possible. They absolutely do not want a repeat of last pre-season, as the poor preparations left them chasing from day one in the Premier League. I know that Chelsea have other options beyond Caicedo, but he is attainable in the next window and there will also be at least two other Premier League clubs interested, so I’ve been told to expect early talks on that one.”

Chelsea need to add more depth and quality to their midfield this summer and Caicedo would be a superb acquisition.

The Blues shattered their transfer record in order to sign Enzo Fernandez during the January transfer window and they are now looking to bring in a quality partner for the Argentine international.

Caicedo will add defensive cover and energy in the middle of the park. His arrival will allow Fernandez to operate with more freedom.

Chelsea could lose N’Golo Kanté on a free transfer this summer and Caicedo could be the quality long-term alternative. The Frenchman will be out of contract in the coming weeks and he has not signed an extension with Chelsea yet.

Caicedo was linked with a move away from Brighton during the January transfer window as well but the Seagulls managed to hold on to him. They also convinced the player to sign a long-term contract with them.

Brighton are under no pressure to cash in on the player, and it is fair to assume that they will demand a premium for the Ecuadorian’s services this summer.